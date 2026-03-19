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Rumors of Cannibalism don't matter

Signs & Symbols Rule our world. Symbolism of the Code of Conduct matters
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Mar 19, 2026

The Ritual of Cannibalism consecration matters for Satanic Cult members.

  • Eating of the fresh is an ancient ritual belief of “transformation”.

  • The tie that binds. A Faustian Bargain to sell your soul to the Devil.

  • This is a Military ZERO TRUST Policy of Omerta & Obedience

    Left Eye of Horus is covered. JFK, Robert Wagner #2, Columbo, Lady Gaga Blood Mary at Coachella Music Festival.

    Icon of the Convent of the Immaculate Heart Order, next-door neighbors to the LaBianca bayonet murders as well as for the Jeffrey Baena garrote murder.

    SWISS BANK AUTHORITY stamped onto our digital fiat Tokens.

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