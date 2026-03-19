Rumors of Cannibalism don't matter

Eating of the fresh is an ancient ritual belief of “transformation”.

The tie that binds. A Faustian Bargain to sell your soul to the Devil.

This is a Military ZERO TRUST Policy of Omerta & Obedience

Left Eye of Horus is covered. JFK, Robert Wagner #2, Columbo, Lady Gaga Blood Mary at Coachella Music Festival.

Icon of the Convent of the Immaculate Heart Order, next-door neighbors to the LaBianca bayonet murders as well as for the Jeffrey Baena garrote murder.

SWISS BANK AUTHORITY stamped onto our digital fiat Tokens.