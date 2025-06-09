Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

Sabrina & Juxta: 6-7G willful ignorance. Precision Medicine via DNA MAC addresses of all living creatures WBANs

Photonics, Ultrasonics, Ring Cameras, LED streetlights, SMART METERS, Smart Dust wireless sensor networks. Light, Sound, Phased Array, Magnetic Resonance DEWs.
Juxtaposition1
Jun 09, 2025
Willful ignorance is built on the deliberate avoidance of evidence that doesn’t match one’s existing beliefs. This can be a defense mechanism as it allows us to create a world, we feel safe in, akin to confirmation bias.

NODES on the Network System for the BLOCK CHAIN, Hyperledger TOKEN Credit systems, E-Medicine, E-Pharmacy & Military Contractor weaponry tracking 24-7.

  • Human Augmentation tethering people to the cloud using their molecular DNA running across the Global Information Grid (GIG).

  • 24-7 surveillance trace, track & targeting people & farm animals

  • REAL ID to be correlated with our molecular MAC addresses (DNA editing)

  • Weather Warfare for inducing extreme events to displace people

  • mudslides, flooding, tornados, hurricanes, blizzards, ice storms, heatwaves

  • Net-Centric Warfare, Electronic Corridors Stategic Hamlets

  • Drones, airplanes, helicopters, jets deployed everywhere 24-7

  • Constellations of CubeSats above us

  • Highways, roads, rail, ocean vessels all under 24-7 surveillance

  • OpenSystems Architecture of MESH: MEMS & MIMOS, MOSA & SOSA WSN

  • CBDC, Crypto currency of “Programmable Money TOKENS”.

  • Disability of Human Tenets of Thinks and manifest widespread senile dementia

  • Acute Care Hospitals, Assisted Living Residences, SMART CITIES, doctor offices

  • United Nations Agenda 2030 is a Post-Humanity Program.

  • The Internet of Everything (IoE), wireless humans, dogs, cows & mobile devices.

