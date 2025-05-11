Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Sabrina & Juxtaposition re: Human Augmentation (Soft Robotics)

UN Agenda 2030 is about Human Augmentation (Transhumanism)
Juxtaposition1
May 11, 2025
Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) is a signal processing technique that transforms a signal from the time domain into the frequency domain. It can be used to break down any time-dependent signal into a collection of sinusoids, which can be plotted in a frequency power-spectrum. This technique is used to transform EEG signals from time-based into frequency-based. By doing so, hidden features can become apparent, and feature extraction can be performed to take characteristics from each filtering signal using the median, mean, and standard deviations of each EEG signal.


Welcome to the Metaverse
Net-Centric Warfare
MIT, UC Systems, LLNL, RAND, SRI, DOE, DARPA, DOD, NATO, Swiss Bank Authority

MESH Networks (SMART DUST, SMART METERS, LED lights, Ring Cameras)
Smart Dusk (7G wireless sensor networks)
Dust Networks merged into Analog Devices in Cambridge Massachusetts
Machine to Machine
Machine to Person (Brainstorm)
Person to Person to Machine
Augmented for 6G (Jabs, hoax vaccines, polluted water farm animals, farms, air dust)
Nodes on the Network (NoN)
The Internet of Everything (IoE)
Tecno-enslavement pacification and control

Sabrina Wallace Channels:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content

https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy
https://rumble.com/c/MySabrinaWallaceArchive/videos

