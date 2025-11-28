Terra Swarm of wireless sensor networks, MEMS & MIMOS felony crime.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Sabrina Wallace & Juxta re: Mosogens WSNs & Human Augmention
Terra Swarm is: SMART DUST, Mosogens, MEMS & MIMOS, CRISPR Therapeutics & Neuromodulation
Nov 28, 2025
∙ Paid
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes