Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Sabrina Wallace & Professor Engelstein Pt 2

Molecular Commnication is hacking Human's 6G WBAN (Wireless Body Area Networks)
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Aug 05, 2025
∙ Paid
1
3
Share

Radiation Weaponry has existed from before 1865 & the International Telecommuncation Union. Photonics, Electro-Magnetic Frequency, Ultrasonic & Ambient temperature & movement trace, track & targeting.

  • Our enemy will lie about these weapons by using cover stories:

  • Precision medicine, Fitness telemetry, Telemedicine, Wellness programs

  • Security clearances all…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture