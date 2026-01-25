Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Sabrina Wallace: Medical Body Area Precision Network (2014)

Human Husbandry has several deceptive titles: Biomedicine, E-Pharmacy, Precision Care
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jan 25, 2026

The M-WBAN goes with CRISPR Therapeutics DNA editing and Brain-to-Computer Interface. aka: Molecular Communication Engineering Frankenstein Zombie Process.

  • REAL ID is Techno Enslavement of people treated as cattle & dairy cows.

  • Human Biofield is known as our Aura, Telsa Free Energy EEG hacking of Humans via Molecular Communication.

  • Cognitive Threat Warfare is 7G SMART DUST MESH of invisible weaponry.

  • Synthetic Biomedicine aka: Synthetic Telepathy or Agenda 2030 Human Husbandry, C-40 Cognitive Cities, FEMA detention & TRUMP Freedom.

  • EH-WBAN Human Energy Harvesting, IEEE 802.11

  • REAL ID is our MAC (Media Access Control) DNA farm tag.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture