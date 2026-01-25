Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Sabrina Wallace, Mobile Health-Precision Care & Human Augmentation

Humans are now tethered to the cloud the same way as dairy cows are.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jan 25, 2026

Professor Engelstein & Sabrina Wallace Point of Care which has made Healthcare worked into remote “Keyboard Commando NATO Soldiers”.

Telemetry Software is based upon DNA REAL ID Molecular Communication & Engineering weaponry. CRISPR Therapeutics is Gene Edited DNA Zombies.

  • Humans are now tethered to the cloud the same way as dairy cows are.

  • Ubiquitous Computing is Techno Enslavement & remote Zombie Energy Harvesting.

  • United Nations Agenda 2030 is the end of humanity.

  • Photonics (Light Energy)

  • Ultrasonics (Sound Energy)

  • EMF (Magnetic Resonance)

  • REAL ID is our DNA, Black Box Level 3 NATO Human Tracker Code

