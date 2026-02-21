Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Saketh Sreenivasiah UCB Graduate Student Valentine's Day Murder!

February 14, 2026 body disposal Lake Anza Tildon Park high above City of Berkeley.
Feb 21, 2026

The body of Sreenivasaiah was found on Saturday, close to six days after he disappeared from the Berkeley area. A dive team located the remains on Valentine’s Day at roughly 2 pm from the water of a “Closed-to-Public-East Bay Regional-Park”

Lake Anza is on Contra Costa County land, yet their county sheriff deputies are not present. Also, conspicuously missing are the UC Reagent Campus Police.

The UC Berkeley academic advisors for the murdered student are Jennifer Doudna & Jamie Cate who run the Innovative Genomics Institute & CRISPR Doudna Lab

Who runs the weapons research foundry at UC Berkeley?

  • DARPA, DOE, Novartis, Hughes Space & Communications, LLNL, NATO Military, United Nations WHO, ITU, World Bank Group, RAND Corporation, Dynavax Technologies, Caribou Biosciences, Coast Aluminum, Dust Networks, CRISPR Therapeutics of Zug Switzerland.

