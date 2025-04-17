Playback speed
Sam Bankman-Fried sponsored by Sequoia Capital & Doug Leone

MEDIA deleted Doug Leone & Sequoia Captial out of the Crypto PSYOPS story.
Apr 17, 2025
FTX was a 2800 Sand Hill Road SWISS Banking PSYOPS for Crypto Occultists. The MEDIA concealed that fact along with all other material facts.

Both of Sam's parents were law professor across the street at Stanford University. Sam grew up on the Stanford University Campus.

Hyperledger System is crypto currency, aka: Programmable Money

Programmable means: DNA gene REAL ID, trace, track & target, restricted access and restricted utility or usage. (Techno-enslavement Social Obedience CREDIT)

