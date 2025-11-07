Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1 MP-3 Audio file re: Samuel Brannan & The Gold Rush PSYOPS (Swiss Honeypot 1839-1855)

https://archive.org/details/juxtaposition-1-audio/Samuel+Brannan%2C+The+Gold+Rush+PSYOPS+(Swiss+Honeypot).mp3

After clinking the link, YOU MUST SCROLL DOWN TO VIDEO #630

Pre-California Gold Rush (1847-48):

Brannan's Store, Sutter's Fort, New Helvetia (SWISS BANK AUTHORITY):

In 1847, Brannan opened a store at Sutter's Fort, in present-day Sacramento, California. During that time, he also built many large buildings in both Sacramento and San Francisco. Early in 1848, employees of John Sutter paid for goods in Brannan's store with gold they had found at Sutter's Mill, near Coloma, California, by employees of James W. Marshall, who was managing Sutter's sawmill. Some of his employees had been in the Mormon Battalion, and he later found the deceased of the Donner Party. Brannan's California Star paper could not publish the news of the gold strike, as the staff had left in a rush for the gold fields. Yet he owned the only store between San Francisco and the gold fields — a fact he capitalized on by buying up all the picks, shovels and pans he could find, and then running up and down the streets of San Francisco, shouting 'Gold! Gold on the American River!' He purchased pans for 20 cents each and resold them for $15 each, making $36,000 in nine weeks

