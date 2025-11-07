Colonialism is the practice of extending and maintaining political, social, economic, and cultural domination over a territory and its people by another people in pursuit of interests defined in an often-distant metropole, who also claim superiority. While frequently an imperialist project, colonialism functions through differentiating between the targeted land and people, and that of the colonizers (a critical component of colonization). Rather than annexation, this typically culminates in organizing the colonized into colonies separate to the colonizers’ metropole. Colonialism sometimes deepens by developing settler colonialism, whereby settlers from one or multiple colonizing metropoles occupy a territory with the intention of partially or completely supplanting the existing indigenous peoples, possibly amounting to genocide.

Colonialism monopolizes power by understanding conquered land and people to be inferior, based on beliefs of entitlement and superiority, justified with beliefs of having a civilizing mission to cultivate land and life, historically often rooted in the belief of a Christian mission. These beliefs and the actual colonization establish a so-called coloniality, which keeps the colonized socio-economically othered and subaltern through modern biopolitics of sexuality, gender, race, disability and class, among others, resulting in intersectional violence and discrimination.

1769:

The Spanish colonized Alta California in 1769, when Gaspar de Portolá and Father Junípero Serra established the first mission in San Diego. This marked the beginning of Spanish settlement and colonization in the region, which was part of New Spain before becoming part of Mexico in 1824.

The Spanish colonized Alta California by using military and Franciscan monks. The Spanish established missions and presidios, with Franciscan priests leading the evangelization efforts and military forces protecting the settlements. The missions were part of a broader effort to assimilate indigenous peoples into European culture and religion, often accompanied by military presence to deter resistance.

1839:

SWISS National Johan Sutter built New Helvetia in 1839. He established this settlement in present-day Sacramento, California, aiming to create an agricultural utopia and named it after his home country, Switzerland.

January 30, 1847:

San Francisco changed its name from Yerba Buena to San Francisco on January 30, 1847. This historic event marked a significant moment in the city’s history, reflecting its evolving identity and significance as a center of trade and commerce.

September 16, 1849:

Yuba City was founded by Samuel Brannan on September 16, 1849. He purchased land from Johan Sutter and laid out the townsite, establishing it as a distribution center during the Gold Rush era.

After the assassination of their leader, the Prophet Joseph Smith, rising hostilities, attacks on their homes and religious persecution, in the east, the Mormons decided to relocate their center from Nauvoo, Illinois, to the western region outside of the United States border. The plans for the large exodus began and Mormon leadership moved westward, leaving Samuel Brannan the highest-ranking religious leader in New York. As such, he was faced with the large responsibility of evacuating the eastern Mormons to California. Brannan chartered the ship Brooklyn and persuaded the Mormons of New York to join the expedition to California. The Brooklyn set sail for upper California via Cape Horn in January 1846. Brannan was in charge of the expedition and the highest presiding religious leader on the ship. He brought along an antiquated printing press and a complete flour mill to make colonization easier. While the living conditions aboard the Brooklyn were strenuous for many, Brannan lived lavishly in the ship’s officers’ quarters. The ship stopped on June 20, 1846, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to resupply and be inspected by Commodore Stockton. Brannan expected the inspection to go badly but instead Commodore Stockton spoke to Brannan about the United States’ planned assault of the Mexicans at Monterey. This information along with Commodore Stockton’s quiet encouragement led Samuel Brannan to the idea of taking the Mexican port town of Yerba Buena. Brannan’s dreams of religious freedom and success were underway and after leaving Hawaii, the Brooklyn changed routes, landing on July 31, 1846, at Yerba Buena. Upon arrival they were met by Commander John B. Montgomery and the Portsmouth, who had taken Yerba Buena only a few days before, much to Brannan’s dismay. The Mormons began settling into the area (present-day San Francisco) and tripled the population of the pueblo.