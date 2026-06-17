San Francisco Mayor George Moscone, 49, and City Board Supervisor Harvey Milk, 48, were assassinated by gunshots on November 27, 1978. Their NATO Military COINTELPRO sponsored liaison partners.

Jim Jones, 47, Peoples Temple was murdered a week earlier in British Guyana PTAP (Peoples Temple Agricultural Project) later branded in media as “Jonestown”.



Once you understand that San Francisco has always been a West Coast Outpost for Military Intelligence and PSYOPS experiments before 1850, you can better understand the absurdity of Bill Graham FREE Concerts, Hunter S Thompson, Ken Kesey, ARMY Colonel Paul Tate, Timothy Leary, LSD, Huey Newton, Sonny Barger, Susan Atkins, Mary Brunner, Stanford Research Institute, the Geary Blvd. Masonic Auditorium, Scottish Rites Temple, (HAP) Haight Ashbury Project, (ARP) Amphetamines Research Project, SFHAFMC, the Jesuit Schools, Sacred Heart Schools, Bank of America--TransAmerica, Casto Nudists, Zodiac killer, Presidio Army base, Letterman Hospital, UCSF neuroscience programs and CHAOS of fake hammer attacks in a high security CIA Pacific Heights zip code.



JFK warned us about secret societies in NYC on April 27, 1961.

https://www.jfklibrary.org/archives/other-resources/john-f-kennedy-speeches/american-newspaper-publishers-association-19610427