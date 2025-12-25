"Santa Bring My Baby Back (to Me)" by Elvis (1957)

“Santa Bring My Baby Back (to Me)” is a 1957 Christmas song by Aaron Schroeder and Claude Demetrius, recorded by Elvis Presley. The song was released on the RCA Victor Elvis’ Christmas Album in 1957.

The song, written by Aaron Schroeder and Claude Demetrius, has been a popular Christmas song during the Holiday season on radio stations for decades. The song appeared originally as part of an RCA Victor 45 EP, EPA-4108, with “Santa Claus Is Back in Town”, “Blue Christmas”, and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” in 1957. The EP reached No. 1 on the Billboard EP chart. The song was recorded on September 7, 1957, and features the vocal backing of the Jordanaires.