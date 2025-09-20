Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1
2h

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to our Saturday Zoom Class.

Topic: San Franciso Haight Asbury Project for CIA

Time: Sep 20, 2025, 05:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=83340432195

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/83340432195/invitations?signature=dib1YNAQ7LJtNmw5yccPSO4tLBamhyycOfCE02Qvvww

Juxtaposition1
2h

The director of the HAFMC was David E. Smith, a PhD in Pharmacy from UCSF.

This meant that the Director of a Medical Clinc was not a licensed medical physician.

