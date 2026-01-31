Welcome to the Admiralty. The LAW of SWISS BANK ANTROPOLOGY.

A metaverse is a virtual world in which users interact while represented by avatars, typically in a 3D display, with the experience focused on social and economic connection, best understood as Strategic Hamlet Pacification & Control.

The term metaverse originated in the 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash as a portmanteau of “meta“ and “universe“. In Snow Crash, the metaverse is envisioned as a version of the Internet that is a single, universal, and immersive virtual world, facilitated by the use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets.

The term “metaverse” is often linked to virtual reality technology, and beginning in the early 2020s, with Web3. The term has been used as a buzzword by companies to exaggerate the development progress of various related technologies and projects for public relations purposes. Information privacy, user addiction, and user safety are concerns within the metaverse, stemming from challenges facing the social media and video game industries as a whole

The captain (Central Authority) is in charge. We follow orders or people die.

Each SMART CITY Hamlet will have an appointed Governor combined with 24-7 surveillance, Obedience Rituals of parades, voting, National Holidays, jury duty, REAL ID compliance. Such is prisoner life within the Metaverse.