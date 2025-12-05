Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
4h

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to the Saturday Zoom Class.

Topic: Neocolonialism Agencies, WEF Davos 4-day Ski Conferences

Time: Dec 6, 2025, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Recording at 5:45pm

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=81104613330

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/81104613330/invitations?signature=DFlPFqiZhw4J9yc5S9TdluXwha1AbedKXYiY4rSLYL4

1) Be early, know Zoom mute and unmute features

2) No mobile phones allowed

3) Have camera visual face, good lighting directly in front of you.

4) Use an external microphone and have strong audio.

5) Bring an adult beverage

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
3hEdited

REQUIRED VIEWING for all Saturday Zoom Class Participants:

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/techno-enslavement-systems-neocolonialism

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/techno-enslavement-systems-neocolonialism-c4f

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture