Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
5h

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to his Saturday Night Zoom Class.

Topic: Emanuela Orlandi & Mirella Gregori, 1983 disappearances

Time: Aug 30, 2025, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=89655994955

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/89655994955/invitations?signature=t2u6DCyvUB-E5f1Ey69OuLNQG_xSMI2DFP0LCFYIems

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
6hEdited

SUGGESTED READING for Saturday's August 30th Zoom Class:

Subjects of Interest in the disappearance of two teenagers from the City of Rome:

https://e-euronews.com/c/sabrina-minardi-former-partner-of-magliana-gang-boss-dies-aged-65

https://www.rainews.it/tgr/lazio/articoli/2025/03/fece-riaprire-il-caso-orlandi-muore-a-65-anni-la-supertestimone-sabrina-minardi-de7efcb2-d93c-4ca8-be2e-2a1ddeb93d5a.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enrico_De_Pedis

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banda_della_Magliana

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attempted_assassination_of_Pope_John_Paul_II

https://www.ilmessaggero.it/en/the_enigmatic_role_of_gennaro_egidio-8731475.html?refresh_ce

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappearance_of_Mirella_Gregori

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappearance_of_Emanuela_Orlandi

https://www.ilmessaggero.it/en/the_unseen_dossier_of_emanuela_orlandi-8911705.html?refresh_ce

https://projects.thestar.com/projects/2014/10/22/rome_the_pope_the_vatican_and_the_twisted_mystery_of_a_kidnapped_girl.html

https://www.ilmessaggero.it/en/revisiting_the_disappearances_of_mirella_and_emanuela-8698557.html?refresh_ce

https://www.lastampa.it/vatican-insider/en/2017/11/13/news/luciani-and-marcinkus-the-encounter-clash-talked-about-for-30-years-1.34384397/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture