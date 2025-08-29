Saturday Zoom Class re: Emanuela Orlandi & Mirella Gregori, both age 15 in 1983
Mirella Gregori disappeared May 7 & Vatican Girl Emanuela Orlandi June 22, 1983.
The list of “persons of interest” reads the same as for the Gladio Murders of:
Pope John Paul I, murdered 33-days into his papacy
Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro, kidnapped then murdered
Giorgia Ambrosoli (auditor of Michele Sindona holdings)
Boris Giorgio Giulano (Palermo Police Chief)
Gerard Soisson, Luxemburg Private Banker killed in Corsica
Danilo Abbruciati, scooter assassin who botched his assignment
Roberto Rosone, Vice President Banco Ambrosiano, shot in leg (survived)
Roberto Calvi, Chairman & CEO of Banco Ambrosiano
Teresa Graziella Corracher, Executive Secretary of Banco Ambrosiano
Giuseppe Della Cha, Director of Banco Ambrosiano
Enrico De Pedis, officer of Rome terrorists La Banda della Magliana
Sabrina Minardi, witness to Emanuela Orlandi’s kidnapping confinement
We will discuss the 1983 mysterious disappearances of two teenage girls from Rome withing forty days of each other. The enigmatic coincidences of both cases and why a Banco Ambrosiano/Vatican lawyer (Geunaro Egidio) would be foisted upon both victimized families by the Italian Secret Services & IOR Bank of Vatican as the primary contact for the kidnappers and as the public spokesman to media.
SUGGESTED READING for Saturday's August 30th Zoom Class:
Subjects of Interest in the disappearance of two teenagers from the City of Rome:
