The list of “persons of interest” reads the same as for the Gladio Murders of:

Pope John Paul I, murdered 33-days into his papacy

Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro, kidnapped then murdered

Giorgia Ambrosoli (auditor of Michele Sindona holdings)

Boris Giorgio Giulano (Palermo Police Chief)

Gerard Soisson, Luxemburg Private Banker killed in Corsica

Danilo Abbruciati, scooter assassin who botched his assignment

Roberto Rosone, Vice President Banco Ambrosiano, shot in leg (survived)

Roberto Calvi, Chairman & CEO of Banco Ambrosiano

Teresa Graziella Corracher, Executive Secretary of Banco Ambrosiano

Giuseppe Della Cha, Director of Banco Ambrosiano

Enrico De Pedis, officer of Rome terrorists La Banda della Magliana

Sabrina Minardi, witness to Emanuela Orlandi’s kidnapping confinement

We will discuss the 1983 mysterious disappearances of two teenage girls from Rome withing forty days of each other. The enigmatic coincidences of both cases and why a Banco Ambrosiano/Vatican lawyer (Geunaro Egidio) would be foisted upon both victimized families by the Italian Secret Services & IOR Bank of Vatican as the primary contact for the kidnappers and as the public spokesman to media.