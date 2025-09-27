Saturday night at 5:30pm Pacific Time we play a fun game: “Stump the Professor”

Bring your note pad, pen and write out your best questions in advance.

See if you can make the professor squirm, stammer or be left speechless.

Employ the Socratic Method of questioning.

Join the Daisy Chain of inquiring minds.

Practice your Tenets of Thinking in our LIVE Zoom Classroom

Limit your questions to topics discussed on our Zoom series. Gladio Murders, Political Assassinations, Hoax Events, Human Augmentation, Masonic Signs & Symbols, COINTELPRO, Mockingbird Media cover stories, scapegoats, inverted themes, Obelisks, Pentagram Stars, Gematria, Numerology, Left Eye of Horus, Lucky #13, #33, #666, #999.

Licio Gelli, Lucky Luciano, Pope John Paul I, Roberto Clavi, Emanuela Orlandi, Michele Sindoni, Paul Castellano, Sam Giancana, Johnny Roselli, Ben Seigel, George de Mohrenschildt, Jacob Rubenstein, William Shatner, American Idol, Blackstone, BlackRock, Larry Rat Fink, Stephen Schwartzman, Jennifer Doudna, Joy Weiss, Kristofer Pister, Stategic Hamlet Program, REAL ID, MAC addresses, CRISPR, Neuromodulation, 7G MESH, Haight Ashbury Project, David Smith, Roger Smith, Louis Jolyon West, Timothy Leary, Richard Alpert, Peter Coyote, Bill Graham, Sonny Barger, Hunter S Thompson, Ken Kesey, Huey Newton, Peoples Temple, Jim Jones, Ronald Reagan, Jerry Brown, George Moscone, the Mitchell Brothers O’Farrell Theater, Union Square, TransAmerica Obelisks.

Gordon Getty, William Newson, Barbara Boxer, Paul Pelosi, Diane Feinstein, Melvin Belli, Willie Brown, Leo Ryan, Quintin Kopp, Dan White, Harvey Milk.

Church of Satan, Church of Synanon, Rainbow Colony, Hare Krishna, Saint Ignatius de Loyola, USF, Lone Mountain Campus for women, Sharon Meadow.

ARP (Amphetamines Research Project). Operation Sea Spray, Midnight Climax.

Bohemian, Olympic, Pacific Union, University, Cattleman’s Knights of Malta, Saint Francis Yacht, SF Yacht, World Trade, Commonwealth & Bankers Clubs.