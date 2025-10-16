Two or more scalar wave generators can be utilized in Scalar Interferometry to produce precisely targeted constructive or destructive interference phenomena at a distance in a defined volume of space with beneficial or detrimental effects depending on the frequency and intensity. (Human Augmentation & weather warfare)

Scalar Potentials and Scalar Waves

Due to the large amount of misinformation regarding the subject of scalar waves, we have included this section to help make people aware of the differences between accepted scalar scientific ideas and the pseudo-scientific theories.

In the previous sections we discussed the difference between scalar and vector quantities, and how this relates to electromagnetic waves. This section deals with the topic of ‘Scalar Waves’ and ‘Scalar Field Theory’ in an attempt to remove some of the mystery and confusion around these subjects. If you enter the search term “Scalar Waves” into a popular search engine such as Google, you will find many pages discussing the topic of ‘Scalar Electromagnetic Waves’. This is very misleading as such waves are totally unproven in the accepted scientific community.

In mathematics and physics, a scalar field associates a scalar to every point in space. Scalar fields are often used in physics, for instance to indicate the temperature distribution throughout space, or the air pressure. Some waves, such as temperature waves or pressure waves can be considered as scalar waves. This is because Temperature and pressure are scalar quantities and have no direction associated with them. Any electromagnetic phenomenon, however, will always have a directional (vector) component associated with it. This is because a magnetic field is always a dipole (north and south) and is actually caused by the motion of charged particles or an electric current.