CBC Evil Eye DeMolay Society fake news shill Walter Cronkite’s famous sign-off, “That’s the way it is,” became a hallmark of his broadcasting style, symbolizing his commitment to honest journalism and his role as a trusted news anchor. Walter Cronkite was a charlatan of the highest order for COINTELPRO NATO.

Origin of the Phrase:

Walter Cronkite first used the phrase “That’s the way it is” during his tenure as the anchor of the CBS Evening News, which he led from 1962 to 1981. Initially, he ended his broadcasts with a different sign-off, but after feedback from CBS executives, he adopted this phrase, which resonated with viewers and became synonymous with his authoritative reporting style. (arrogant pompous ass)

Significance in Journalism:

Cronkite’s use of the phrase was more than just a sign-off; it represented his dedication to delivering the news as it was, without embellishment or personal bias. He was known for his integrity and commitment to factual reporting, which earned him the trust of millions of Americans. His famous quote, “It is our duty to be sure that we do not permit our prejudices to show,” reflects his journalistic principles.

CBC Evening News Broadcasts were pure balderdash and unsubstituted poppycock.

CBS Mockingbird Media charlatan Walter Cronkite. He never told the truth.