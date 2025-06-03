Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

Scapegoats are like Lays Potato Chips: dozens of them

Lee Oswald, James Earl Ray, Sirhan Sirhan, Charlie Manson, Lyle & Erk Menedez, Sam Bankman-Fried, Elizabeth Holmes, Luigi Mangione are all innocent.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jun 03, 2025
1
Share

Why is Samuel Bankman-Fried a Charlie Manson clone?

JFK, Permindex & Clay Shaw

World Exposition Fairs serve to telegraph our future as planned by SWISS Bank Authority:

JFK, Permindex & Clay Shaw

Juxtaposition1
·
4:21 AM
JFK, Permindex & Clay Shaw

Permindex, also referred to as Permanent Industrial Exposition or Permanent Industrial Expositions, was a trade organization headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Allegations that Permindex was a front organization for the Central Intelligence Agency have been advanced by advocates of some John F. Kennedy assassination conspiracy researchers.

Read full story

Footnote update: Ivy Love Getty is in the process of divorce. Her COVID-19 fairytale marriage lasted two years. Many staged weddings dreams do not come true.

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture