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7hEdited

Text message from Scott Erickson to Royce Clayton post-crash on September 30, 2020.

'Dude...nothing to worry about.' Court hears astonishing words MLB star is said to have texted the day after witnessing lover kill two boys

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15784589/MLB-Scott-Erickson-beer-burger-Royce-Clayton-Rebecca-Grossmanrs.html

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7h

The Rebecca Grossman Case and How Scott Erickson May Have Walked Away From a Double Homicide:

https://thecurrentreport.com/grossman-case-and-how-scott-erickson-may-have-walked-away-from-double-homicide/

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