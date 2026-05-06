Steroid doper MLB World Series pitcher Scott Erickson, 1991 Minnesota Twins.

Thumbs up. Frankie Longo was successful in getting steroid speedster Eric Erickson reckless driving charges dropped and excluded from the double murder case in exchange for recording a PSA safe driving video for teenagers.

Here are the adultery couple in happier times. Rebacca & Eric!

The grieving parents of the deceased Jacob and Mark Iskander.

Longtime friend Royce Clayton testified as to the confession by Scott Erickson.



Drinking, frivolity, racing high performance cars, adultery and vehicular murder of two little boys Jacob & Mark ages 8 and 11.

Doping in baseball to dopey friends to breaking the Code of Silence (Omerta).