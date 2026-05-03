This age 43 fascist moron, imbecile empty suit is presented as a leader of a dead city.

Seattle WA is home to Boeing-McDonell Douglas drone weaponry & little else.

- Starbucks fled.

- Charlie Manson fled.

- DB Cooper fled.

Public safety, homeless housing, Flock Cameras, MASS Surveillance & Agenda 2030.

Katie Wilson is a clone. Pseudo mayor Wilson is no different than the clown mayors of Los Angelese, Dallas, San Franciso, Portland, Carson City, Las Vegas, Boise, Salt Lake, Dever, Chicago, New York, Baltimore, Richmond, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Boston, Santa Fe, Phoenix, San Diego, Honolulu. No transparency whatsoever.