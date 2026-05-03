Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, a Clueless Clone
Our city Mayors & Governors are clueless clones for SWISS Agenda 2030
This age 43 fascist moron, imbecile empty suit is presented as a leader of a dead city.
Seattle WA is home to Boeing-McDonell Douglas drone weaponry & little else.
- Starbucks fled.
- Charlie Manson fled.
- DB Cooper fled.
Public safety, homeless housing, Flock Cameras, MASS Surveillance & Agenda 2030.
Katie Wilson is a clone. Pseudo mayor Wilson is no different than the clown mayors of Los Angelese, Dallas, San Franciso, Portland, Carson City, Las Vegas, Boise, Salt Lake, Dever, Chicago, New York, Baltimore, Richmond, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Boston, Santa Fe, Phoenix, San Diego, Honolulu. No transparency whatsoever.
Oxford Indoctrinated and dropped out Katie Wilson:
https://www.aol.com/news/katie-wilson-43-old-socialist-180222056.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuYmluZy5jb20v&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAM8wLrxH6rzuillhztJVbUwKPDroiSUSAAYbQd5SWjts9UNBXGxWY1buZUSrNz0aAXf2MI-Q1PaNSHUqbsF8C5VOjCpDKBUA3FLrcaPkgG3AFv_gUccLLK8axdjkV0zuR-shXbNx027-gR62rT2pIlpTforcEyKKuMJuke11J0k5
Geneva Switzerland Agenda 2030 mandates parroted by pseudo mayor Katie Wilson, 43:
Seattle Mayor Katie B. Wilson today announced her decision on how to proceed with the city’s surveillance pilot project and answered questions from journalists. She also announced she will be holding a town hall next Friday at Town Hall Seattle so the public can take part in a more in-depth conversation on this issue and have a further chance to weigh in on this issue with the mayor directly.
The mayor’s remarks as prepared for delivery are available below:
I’m here today to announce my decision about the city’s surveillance pilot project.
This is a decision about more than cameras. It’s about how we approach public safety, how we build trust, and how we show up for communities across this city. And it’s important that we get it right.
So, I want to start by establishing where things stand today.
In April 2025, Seattle launched the Real Time Crime Center, or RTCC, with 62 police CCTV cameras located in three areas: downtown, along Aurora Avenue, and in the Chinatown International District.
This was presented as a pilot program: the Technology-Assisted Public Safety Pilot Program. The legislation authorizing the installation of the cameras and the creation of the RTCC included a commitment to evaluate this pilot once it was implemented.
Before any evaluation was completed, a decision was made late last year by the previous mayor and council to expand the program to include three additional neighborhoods: the Stadium District, the area in the Central District around Garfield High School, and the Capitol Hill Nightlife District. I expressed my concerns about this expansion during the campaign.
As we stand here today, none of the cameras that are intended for the pilot’s expansion have been installed, turned on, or connected to the RTCC. In fact, they have yet to even be received from Axon, the vendor used by the city’s program.
So what we have in front of us is not a fully implemented program—but a pilot which was expanded before many policies have been formalized, and before its outcomes have been evaluated.
I want to acknowledge that this is a controversial issue. For some people, seeing CCTV cameras in the neighborhood where they live or work or attend school makes them feel safer. For others, those same cameras make them feel less safe.
Those feelings are important, because our quality of life is partly about our feelings of safety or lack thereof, and our sense that our city is a welcoming place that is designed with consideration for our well-being and our humanity.
But precisely because different people and different communities experience the cameras differently, it’s important to base a decision on more than feelings. It’s important to ground our actions in a thorough understanding of how the cameras are being used, of the public benefits they are providing, and of any harm they are causing or could cause.
I believe in approaching governance deliberately, and I didn’t want to rush this decision before my team had been able to visit the Real Time Crime Center, review data retention policies, explore any potential vulnerabilities, listen to people on every side of this issue, and engage with the Community Police Commission, Seattle Police Department, and other privacy and civil liberty experts.
Today I’m ready to announce my path forward. Then I’m going to share a bit of context on how the program operates, and how I came to my decision. And then we’ll have time for some questions.
Here is what I have decided:
First, I am pausing expansion of this pilot until we have completed a privacy and data governance audit and taken significant steps to strengthen those policies.
In the meantime, the RTCC will continue to operate, and existing cameras will remain in place.