Secret Love
Song by the Bee Gees
When do I cry? This breakin’ heart
Just hurts me more when we’re apart
And there are two of us with our secret love
Sleep, pretty baby, while you wait so long
Livin’ with a love that’s not just make-believe
Lonely nights, I see your candle glow
And in my mind, a trace
Together, we can take away the time and the space
Baby, when you got a secret love
Every little touch is not enough
Every little moment we’re apart is pain to me
Maybe we can find some hideaway
Everybody knows, but who can say?
Secretly, you know I’d follow anywhere to make it happen
Anywhere you want me, I’ll be standing by
I don’t wanna lose the one I hunger for
Naked eyes, they watch us everywhere
Nowhere to run, I cry
Everything to lose and no alibi
Baby, when you got a secret love (secret love)
Nothin’ you can do but rise above (oh, oh)
Secretly, you know I’d follow anywhere to make it happen
There’s no goodbye, this breakin’ heart
Just hurts me more when we’re apart
And there are two of us with our secret love
(Together we can take away the time and the space)
Baby, when you got a secret love (oh)
Nothin’ you can do but rise above (oh)
Every little moment we’re apart is pain to me
Maybe we can find some hideaway (oh, oh)
Everybody knows, but who can say? (Ah, oh)
Secretly, you know I’d follow (follow, follow, follow) anywhere to find my secret love (oh)
Baby, when you got a secret love (oh)
Every little touch is not enough (ooh, ah, oh no)
Every little moment we’re apart is pain to me
Maybe we can find some hideaway
Everybody knows, but who can say?
Secretly, you know I’d follow...