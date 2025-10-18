Secret Love

Song by the Bee Gees

When do I cry? This breakin’ heart

Just hurts me more when we’re apart

And there are two of us with our secret love

Sleep, pretty baby, while you wait so long

Livin’ with a love that’s not just make-believe

Lonely nights, I see your candle glow

And in my mind, a trace

Together, we can take away the time and the space

Baby, when you got a secret love

Every little touch is not enough

Every little moment we’re apart is pain to me

Maybe we can find some hideaway

Everybody knows, but who can say?

Secretly, you know I’d follow anywhere to make it happen

Anywhere you want me, I’ll be standing by

I don’t wanna lose the one I hunger for

Naked eyes, they watch us everywhere

Nowhere to run, I cry

Everything to lose and no alibi

Baby, when you got a secret love (secret love)

Nothin’ you can do but rise above (oh, oh)

Secretly, you know I’d follow anywhere to make it happen

There’s no goodbye, this breakin’ heart

Just hurts me more when we’re apart

And there are two of us with our secret love

(Together we can take away the time and the space)

Baby, when you got a secret love (oh)

Nothin’ you can do but rise above (oh)

Every little moment we’re apart is pain to me

Maybe we can find some hideaway (oh, oh)

Everybody knows, but who can say? (Ah, oh)

Secretly, you know I’d follow (follow, follow, follow) anywhere to find my secret love (oh)

Baby, when you got a secret love (oh)

Every little touch is not enough (ooh, ah, oh no)

Every little moment we’re apart is pain to me

Maybe we can find some hideaway

Everybody knows, but who can say?

Secretly, you know I’d follow...