Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

Secret Love (1991 Bee Gees song Warner Brothers release)

It is an up-tempo song about a secret romantic relationship
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Oct 18, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Secret Love

Song by the Bee Gees

When do I cry? This breakin’ heart
Just hurts me more when we’re apart
And there are two of us with our secret love

Sleep, pretty baby, while you wait so long
Livin’ with a love that’s not just make-believe
Lonely nights, I see your candle glow
And in my mind, a trace
Together, we can take away the time and the space

Baby, when you got a secret love
Every little touch is not enough
Every little moment we’re apart is pain to me

Maybe we can find some hideaway
Everybody knows, but who can say?
Secretly, you know I’d follow anywhere to make it happen

Anywhere you want me, I’ll be standing by
I don’t wanna lose the one I hunger for
Naked eyes, they watch us everywhere
Nowhere to run, I cry
Everything to lose and no alibi

Baby, when you got a secret love (secret love)
Nothin’ you can do but rise above (oh, oh)
Secretly, you know I’d follow anywhere to make it happen

There’s no goodbye, this breakin’ heart
Just hurts me more when we’re apart
And there are two of us with our secret love
(Together we can take away the time and the space)

Baby, when you got a secret love (oh)
Nothin’ you can do but rise above (oh)
Every little moment we’re apart is pain to me

Maybe we can find some hideaway (oh, oh)
Everybody knows, but who can say? (Ah, oh)
Secretly, you know I’d follow (follow, follow, follow) anywhere to find my secret love (oh)

Baby, when you got a secret love (oh)
Every little touch is not enough (ooh, ah, oh no)
Every little moment we’re apart is pain to me

Maybe we can find some hideaway
Everybody knows, but who can say?
Secretly, you know I’d follow...

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture