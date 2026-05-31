May 26, 2026 Sedona City Council Meeting: It is ludicrous that the Sedona city council should attempt to give out an award for supporting water ethics when its own water ethics are so dismal. This is the city that dumps 1,160,000 gallons a day in the middle of the desert for no good purpose. This is the city where we don't even find out how many millions of gallons a year are used to maintain lawns we don't get to use. This is the city where it's easier to get a pool permit than a home permit and the council wanted to drop 3 million gallons of water a year on creating a special lawn for their dogs to shit on. And they claim they have water ethics? This is nothing but greenwashing and the climate change religion in action.

May 26, 2026 Sedona City Council Meeting: The actual cost of running Sedona is between $2 million and $3 million, and everything most of the community wants would cost less than $15 million, yet somehow city staff come up with a $98 million budget--which includes a 10 percent increase in their salaries, benefits, and personnel.



As a resident, this budget appalls me, but on behalf of the Small-Town Sedona PAC, I welcome it as a further incentive for the public to vote no on home rule.

January 27, 2026 Sedona City Council Meeting: If the mere fact that council and staff's Uptown parking plans are an example of Soviet-style central planning that should be rejected automatically for that reason isn't sufficient for some, the knowledge that this whole "parking" scheme is in fact serving as an excuse to reintroduce license plate tracking cameras in selected areas of Uptown should be sufficient to kill it among a cheated and enraged community.

Sedona Arizona is not different than your town council. Fully committed to SWISS BANK AUTHORYU & Geneva UN Agenda 2030 & REAL ID surveillance and climate action mandates. The council members never listen to the residents.