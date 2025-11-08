San Francisco family of 4 found dead after losing home to foreclosure

Ryan General, Mon, October 20, 2025, at 8:47 AM PDT

Thomas Ocheltree Obituary

Thomas (T.R.), 1968 - 2025, Alexandra & MacKenzie Ocheltree 09/19/1968 - 10/05/2025:

Thomas Russell Ocheltree, Alexandra Grace Ocheltree and MacKenzie Louann Ocheltree left this earth in early October 2025. They departed way too soon and will be forever in our hearts.

Thomas Russell (T.R.) Ocheltree was born in Napa, CA September 19th, 1968. He grew up in Napa the youngest of six children. He was a very beloved member of our family who had many lifelong friends. Above all he was a wonderful, kind and attentive father to his beloved daughters, Alex and MacKenzie.

Alexandra Grace Ocheltree was born June 3, 2013, in San Francisco. She was a kind, sweet young lady who loved school, arts and crafts and crochet. She attended A. P. Giannini Middle School in San Francisco.

MacKenzie Louann Ochetree was born on March 8, 2016, in San Francisco. She loved playing with friends and her beloved puppy, Mango. She attended Sunset Elementary School in San Francisco.

They are survived by T.R.’s mother and Alex and MacKenzie’s grandmother, Lou Ann Ocheltree. Additional survivors include brother Bob Ocheltree (Charise Ocheltree), sister Ann Kading (Kent Kading), sister Sue Sarka (Greg Sarka), sister Patty Finney (Gary Finney), nine nieces and nephews and three great nephews and one great niece. T. R. is preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Ocheltree and father, James (Jim) Ocheltree.

The tragic story of an apparent murder-suicide in San Francisco’s Westwood Park neighborhood earlier this week gained some details on Thursday, and we now know that the perpetrator of the murders appears to have been the mother.

A string of failed businesses, a home that was forced into a foreclosure sale, and mounting debt appear to have been factors leading 53-year-old Paula Truong to end the lives of her children and husband, before taking her own life. That is the implication as details emerge about the deaths of 57-year-old Thomas “TR” Ocheltree, and daughters Alexandra and Mackenzie Ocheltree.

The girls were 9 and 12 years old, according to police. An Instagram account linked to Thomas Ocheltree shows a photo of an infant from August 2013.

As the Chronicle reports, Truong, who sometimes went by her husband’s last name, immigrated from Vietnam and the couple were married in 2006. Prior to moving to Westwood Park and having children, the couple appears to have owned a building on 24th Street in the Mission, living in an apartment upstairs and leasing the ground-floor restaurant space to Wise Sons Deli — as Wise Sons’ Evan Bloom tells the SF Standard.