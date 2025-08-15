WSN (wireless sensor networks) aka: MEMS & MIMOS or SMART DUST
Sensory Swarm 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare
SMART DUST, Augmented Humans, Vaccines, SMART METERS, LED lights, Ring Cameras, CubeSats, Drones, Traffic & Parking Paint, & aircraft overhead.
Sensory Swarm MESH or SMART DUST of wireless sensors networks
HARR: Human Activity Recognition Radar & CRISPER DNA Human Augmentation
Aug 15, 2025
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
