Chem Trail polluted skies of SMART DUST MEMS above and zero tourists.

Alioto's Restaurant at Fisherman's Wharf is permanently closed and its historic building is currently being demolished to make way for a public plaza. After nearly a century in operation, the restaurant officially ended its lease with the Port of San Francisco in 2022.

Demolition of the landmark structure at 8 Fisherman's Wharf began in early January 2026. The Port of San Francisco plans to replace the building with a $10 million public plaza scheduled to open in the summer of 2026. This new space is designed to provide public views of the fishing fleet and the Golden Gate Bridge.

The decision to demolish follows years of unsuccessful attempts to find a new operator. Interested buyers were reportedly deterred by the building's massive size (11,000 square feet) and the multimillion-dollar investment required for necessary safety and seismic renovations.

UN Agenda 2030 is well underway. Vancouver BC, Seattle WA, Portland OR, SF CA, West Hollywood, all dead without any pulse. Polluted skies full of MEMS.

NATO’s Military COVID-19 Hoax kicked off this destruction. Six-year plan.

Not even Governor Gavin Newsom resides in San Francisco. He is in Marin.