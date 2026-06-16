Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
8m

Yes.

Among people who are considered "ordinary" (as opposed to famous) same thing.

State sponsored dental "care" is one of them.

I will not go.

There are other ways, best is dmso and cloride dioxide.

And deep felt prayer of course coming from the heart.

GOD BLESS HIS CREATION.

AMEN.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture