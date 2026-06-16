A young Sharon Tate flanked by NATO ARMY Officers one being her father.

Hollywood is a Military Colony and secured area. All the housing is assigned for members of the REAL ID verified members of the Entertainment Industry which are integrated with politics, drug & weapons distribution as well and other CIA operations to includes all Superior Court Judges & Law Enforcement Agencies.

All assigned housing is surveilled 24-7 from inside and on the perimeters via cameras, listening devices and lookouts both infield and remote locations. The private security companies are involved in the 24-7 surveillance as well. Over the decades these systems have been expanded but were fully deployed in 1969.

The targeted individuals of the weekend of August 9-10th in order of priority:

1) Leno LaBianca (Knights of Italy, NATO ARMY Military Police & money laundering banker for drugs & weapon sales in LA County using his family’s Gateway Markets)

2) Abigail Folger (State Department attaché, CIA mole for RFK, Tom Bradley)

3) Tom Kummer (Jay Sebring) (Barbershop surveillance operations)

4) Voytek Frykowski (Polish Intelligence Operative & chaperon to Abigail)

5) Sharon Tate (MGM, Twentieth Century Fox, CBS Television SAG actress)

6) Rosemary LaBianca, the second wife of Leno. (her third husband)

7) Steven Parent, 18, was an incidental & collateral murder at the front gate.

Operation Gladio was a Continental Europe NATO based political terrorism program whereas Operations CORDS & Phoenix was the programs deployed in Vietnam.



In Italian Gladio means "By the Sword", however, Gladio employs all methods of murder, from M-7 bayonets, pistols, garrots to cyanide poison to DEWs.



Television Icon for children's programming Art Linkletter was pacified and controlled for over 44 years by using fear of murder within his circle of family & friends. (25-years at CBS Television as well as his own children).



John Zweyer, age 33, July 1969, son-in-law (Hollywood insurance sales)

Sharon Tate, age 26, August 1969 CBS Television (CIA social engineer celebrity)

Tom Kummer, age 35, August 1969 CBS Television (CIA surveillance barber)

Diane Linkletter, age 20, October 1969, youngest daughter (groomed for television)

Robert Linkletter, age 35, September 1980, son (groomed for television and other)

Jack Linkletter, age 70, December 2007 (television show host)



Not unlike Peter Folger & Ines Mejia (Abigail Folger's parents) and NATO ARMY COINTELPRO Colonel Paul Tate and Doris Tate (Sharon Tate's parents).



Other Operation Gladio victims:

Leno LaBianca, age 44, former ARMY MP and CIA Banker for drug sales

Rosemary LaBianca, age 39 (wife and mother of Suzan LeBerge & Frank Struthers)

Voytek Frykowski, age 32, CIA control agent for Abigail Folger

Abigail Folger, age 25, CIA Banker for Greater Hollywood and Malibu

Steven Parent, age 18, a convicted burglar who visited the property by happenstance



Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, Tom Kummer-Jay Sebring, Leno LaBianca were all planning to resign from Hollywood Military service. (Quitting is not permitted)

NATO ARMY Counterintelligence Colonel Paul Tate & his daughter Sharon.