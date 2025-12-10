ZZ Top is an American rock band formed in Houston, Texas, in 1969. For 51 years, it consisted of vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard, and bassist-vocalist Dusty Hill until his death in 2021. ZZ Top developed a signature sound based on Gibbons’ blues style and Hill and Beard’s rhythm section. They are known for their live performances, sly and humorous lyrics, and the matching appearances of Gibbons and Hill, who wore sunglasses, hats, and long beards.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Sharp Dressed Man & Just Looking for Some Touch by ZZ Top
1985 NBC Tonight Show produced by Freddie de Cordova feathering Johnny Carson
Dec 10, 2025
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes