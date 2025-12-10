Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Sharp Dressed Man & Just Looking for Some Touch by ZZ Top

1985 NBC Tonight Show produced by Freddie de Cordova feathering Johnny Carson
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Dec 10, 2025

ZZ Top is an American rock band formed in Houston, Texas, in 1969. For 51 years, it consisted of vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard, and bassist-vocalist Dusty Hill until his death in 2021. ZZ Top developed a signature sound based on Gibbons’ blues style and Hill and Beard’s rhythm section. They are known for their live performances, sly and humorous lyrics, and the matching appearances of Gibbons and Hill, who wore sunglasses, hats, and long beards.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture