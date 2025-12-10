Sharp Dressed Man & Just Looking for Some Touch by ZZ Top

ZZ Top is an American rock band formed in Houston, Texas, in 1969. For 51 years, it consisted of vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard, and bassist-vocalist Dusty Hill until his death in 2021. ZZ Top developed a signature sound based on Gibbons’ blues style and Hill and Beard’s rhythm section. They are known for their live performances, sly and humorous lyrics, and the matching appearances of Gibbons and Hill, who wore sunglasses, hats, and long beards.