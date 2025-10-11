Truth & Reconciliation for Doping & Institutional Crime?

In other words: How best to cover-up the murder-summary execution of a corrupt perverted Superior Court Judge and to conceal a legacy of felony crime by the District Attorney, Sheriff’s Department, Superior Courts & the Attorney General of Kentucky?

The “truth and reconciliation” process in cycling was a “meaningless” step towards addressing (paying lip service to past doping) public scandals. It aimed to provide a comprehensive examination of the culture of doping in cycling and to clear the air for the sport to move forward for continued Corporate Sponsorship Funding. The process involved an independent commission (Warren Commission), such as the one proposed by the UCI, to investigate the history of doping and to recommend actions to combat the system that allowed it to flourish. This process was seen as essential for restoring the sport’s credibility and ensuring that doping does not return.

LMAO: Of course, doping in all Olympics Sport is essential & endemic. The Corporations maintain a strict Code of Omerta and those who speak truth are immediately banned from the industry. It is dishonesty & hypocrisy repeated.

Truth & Reconciliation is an oxymoron term for denial & protecting the status quo.

