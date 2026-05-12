White coated Yeki, a pseudo medical doctor who never see patients, Anthony Fauci.

COVID Hoax Fraudster Anthony Fauci was born on December 24, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York City, to Stephen A. (1910–2008) and Eugenia Lillian (née Abys; 1909–1965) Fauci as the younger of two children. His father, a pharmacist, attended Columbia University and owned a drug store. Fauci worked with his mother and sister at the pharmacy's register and also delivered prescriptions. The pharmacy was located in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn, directly beneath the family apartment, previously in the Bensonhurst neighborhood. When he was a child, Fauci developed a fascination with World War II.

Clueless Cornell University Clown Tony Fraudster Fauci. Just “two-weeks to flatten the curve” baldfaced liar Fauci.

Operation Warp Speed for UN Agenda 2030 NATO Human Augmentation.

Human Augmentation tethering clueless Americans to the HAL-9000 via Jab. (IoE)

Public Enemy Fraudster Fauci