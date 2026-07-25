Capitol Records Universal Music Group’s SIENNA SPIRO - “Material Lover”, and a Madonna “Material Girl” redo.

Sienna Spiro was born on 28 September 2005 in London, England. The daughter of Arabella (née Bodie) and Glenn Spiro, she has one brother and two sisters. Spiro is Jewish. Her mother is involved with Tikva UK, a non-profit supporting at-risk Jewish children in Ukraine, Romania and Israel. Her father is a jeweller who had worked with multiple celebrities such Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the Princess of Wales.

At age 10, Spiro began writing songs, inspired by musicians such as Etta James and Frank Sinatra, as well as a range of hip-hop artists from the early 2000s. Spiro attended Francis Holland School, Sloane Square for her secondary education, and East London Arts & Music (ELAM) before dropping out of ELAM at 16 to pursue her music career full-time.

Warner Brothers owned Madonna & “Material Girl”: