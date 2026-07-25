SIENNA SPIRO, age 20
Amy Winehouse clone?? BBC Jewish singer age 20
Capitol Records Universal Music Group’s SIENNA SPIRO - “Material Lover”, and a Madonna “Material Girl” redo.
Sienna Spiro was born on 28 September 2005 in London, England. The daughter of Arabella (née Bodie) and Glenn Spiro, she has one brother and two sisters. Spiro is Jewish. Her mother is involved with Tikva UK, a non-profit supporting at-risk Jewish children in Ukraine, Romania and Israel. Her father is a jeweller who had worked with multiple celebrities such Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the Princess of Wales.
At age 10, Spiro began writing songs, inspired by musicians such as Etta James and Frank Sinatra, as well as a range of hip-hop artists from the early 2000s. Spiro attended Francis Holland School, Sloane Square for her secondary education, and East London Arts & Music (ELAM) before dropping out of ELAM at 16 to pursue her music career full-time.
Warner Brothers owned Madonna & “Material Girl”:
Sienna Ann Spiro (born 28 September 2005) is an English singer-songwriter and record producer. Known for her distinct and powerful voice, she began sharing viral singing videos on TikTok in 2021. She started releasing music in 2024, including "Maybe", which became her debut on the UK Singles Chart. She released Sink Now, Swim Later, her debut extended play, in February 2025. Her breakthrough success came with the release of "Die on This Hill", which charted in numerous countries. She released her debut studio album, Visitor, on 3 July 2026.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sienna_Spiro
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capitol_Records
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Universal_Music_Group
Yes, maybe a clone.