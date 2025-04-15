Playback speed
Sigil of Lucifer, (Tattoo You!)

Name a dozen unmarked Hollywood actors. I double dare you!
Juxtaposition1
Apr 15, 2025
Tattooed SAG Hollywood celebrity influencers:

Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson

Joe Rogan MMA & fake truth podcaster

Stew Peters, April Fool’s Joke & pseudo truther

Alex Jones, pseudo truther

Megan Fox & Rihanna

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades & Santa Catalina School & New Roads School)

Cher (Cheryl Sarkisia)

Madonna (Madonna Louise Ciccone of St Frederick's & St. Andrew's Catholic Schools)

Katy Perry (Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson)

Lady Gaga (Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta & Convent of the Sacred Heart Order)

J Lo (Jennifer Lopez and all-girl Preston High School (New York City)

P Diddy (Sean Combs of the Mount Saint Michael Academy)

Russell Brand (Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts)

Amy Jade Winehouse (Susi Earnshaw Theatre School)

David Lee Roth (Van Halen frontman & Webb School of California)

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio

Emma Stone, Angelina Jolie, Kelly Osborne, Jessica Alba, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande

