Any person who pimps out false narratives or asserts that the Navy or NATO is in the peaceful tranquility business is a baldfaced liar to be shamed, humiliated and discarded as an “7G-augmented useless eater”. Military operated Skaggs Island was conceived, funded and constructed based upon invisible weaponry to be used against civilians within a Strategic Hamlet KILL BOX Grid.

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Skaggs Island Naval Communication Station is a former United States Navy installation located near California State Route 37 between Novato and Vallejo, California. It was a secretive, secure, and self-contained naval base, engaged in a number of communications and intelligence gathering functions for the Navy and other federal intelligence organizations. The 3,310-acre (13.4 km2) site was purchased by the Navy in 1941, temporarily closed in 1993 and reactivated in 2022.

PAVE PAWS, Radio-Radiation Poison Transponders, 6G-Terahertz Molecular Engineering CRSIPR DNA injury and scintillation NATO weapon base.

Scintillation is an example of luminescence, whereby light of a characteristic spectrum is emitted following the absorption of radiation. The scintillation process can be summarized in three main stages: conversion, transport and energy transfer to the luminescence center, and luminescence.