Skaggs Island Naval Facility (Sonoma Creek)
Skaggs Island is a NATO Weaponry Warfare Facility (Crimes against humanity)
Any person who pimps out false narratives or asserts that the Navy or NATO is in the peaceful tranquility business is a baldfaced liar to be shamed, humiliated and discarded as an “7G-augmented useless eater”. Military operated Skaggs Island was conceived, funded and constructed based upon invisible weaponry to be used against civilians within a Strategic Hamlet KILL BOX Grid.
PAVE PAWS, EMF, Photonics, Ultrasonic, Neuromodulation pulsing CRISPR.
Skaggs Island Naval Communication Station is a former United States Navy installation located near California State Route 37 between Novato and Vallejo, California. It was a secretive, secure, and self-contained naval base, engaged in a number of communications and intelligence gathering functions for the Navy and other federal intelligence organizations. The 3,310-acre (13.4 km2) site was purchased by the Navy in 1941, temporarily closed in 1993 and reactivated in 2022.
PAVE PAWS, Radio-Radiation Poison Transponders, 6G-Terahertz Molecular Engineering CRSIPR DNA injury and scintillation NATO weapon base.
Scintillation is an example of luminescence, whereby light of a characteristic spectrum is emitted following the absorption of radiation. The scintillation process can be summarized in three main stages: conversion, transport and energy transfer to the luminescence center, and luminescence.
Molecular communication is a method of transmitting information using molecules as carriers, mimicking biological signaling and enabling nanoscale communication in engineered systems.
Overview
Molecular communication is an emerging paradigm where messages are encoded in molecules rather than electromagnetic waves, allowing communication at micro- and nanoscale levels.
In biological systems, this occurs naturally: cells, bacteria, and other microorganisms use molecules like hormones, neurotransmitters, or pheromones to transmit information over short or long distances.
Engineered molecular communication systems aim to replicate these mechanisms for applications in medicine, nanotechnology, and environmental monitoring.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Molecular_communication
Show Notes & Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skaggs_Island_Naval_Communication_Station
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scintillation_(physics)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CRISPR
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Molecular_communication