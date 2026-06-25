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Juxtaposition1
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Molecular communication is a method of transmitting information using molecules as carriers, mimicking biological signaling and enabling nanoscale communication in engineered systems.

Overview

Molecular communication is an emerging paradigm where messages are encoded in molecules rather than electromagnetic waves, allowing communication at micro- and nanoscale levels.

In biological systems, this occurs naturally: cells, bacteria, and other microorganisms use molecules like hormones, neurotransmitters, or pheromones to transmit information over short or long distances.

Engineered molecular communication systems aim to replicate these mechanisms for applications in medicine, nanotechnology, and environmental monitoring.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Molecular_communication

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Juxtaposition1
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Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skaggs_Island_Naval_Communication_Station

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scintillation_(physics)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CRISPR

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Molecular_communication

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