"Sleigh Ride" by Ella Fitzgerald

“Sleigh Ride” is a light orchestra standard composed by Leroy Anderson, who formed the idea for the piece during a heat wave in July 1947, and finished it in February 1948. Its first performance was by the Boston Pops Orchestra, with Arthur Fiedler conducting, on May 4, 1948. Anderson also made additional parts and arrangements for wind band and piano.

The earliest recordings were made before lyrics were added to Anderson’s instrumental composition: it was first recorded in 1949 by Fiedler and the Boston Pops. As a 45-rpm version issued on red vinyl, “Sleigh Ride” was a hit record on RCA Victor Red Seal and has become one of the orchestra’s best-known works. The Pops have recorded the piece numerous times, with Fiedler as well as John Williams, their conductor from 1979 to 1995, and Keith Lockhart, their current conductor.

Ella Jane Fitzgerald (April 25, 1917 – June 15, 1996) was an American singer, songwriter and composer, sometimes referred to as the "First Lady of Song", "Queen of Jazz", and "Lady Ella". She was noted for her purity of tone, impeccable diction, phrasing, timing, intonation, absolute pitch, and a "horn-like" improvisational ability, particularly in her scat singing.