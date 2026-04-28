SMART DUST Aerosol Spraying (Chem Trails)

Why spraying?

Tara Devi Mi, April 27, 2026: https://taradevimi.substack.com/p/why-spraying

People should understand that there is direct logic in spraying carbon, metals and silicone nanoparticles in atmosphere - when you inhale such nano-polluted air they migrate DIRECTLY to your brain avoiding any interference with blood-brain-barrier

This creates the entire ghost wiring in your brain. Its multifunctional entity.

Look at it this way. (simplified scheme)

- Bigger particles - behave as solids and get distributed semi-stochastically. They all exhibit their own unique properties according to nanoparticles type and size. One particular goal is acting as local imaging agents - specific resonance properties allow such particles to glow brightly near the local source of microwave impulse. In such cases it amplifies the local energy of neuron microwave impulse with energy of microwave background level. I have already provided a list of most popular and convenient particle types perfectly working as local imaging agents. And entire mass of these particles works as complex non-linear diffraction media. Besides of resonant, dielectric loses etc. and backscatter properties large nanoparticles can have their own magnetic field, and hysteresis of different types (not only magnetic) which provides the possibility for local hysteresis bases memory. Another possibility which is also related to both magnetic properties (but also exist outside of domain of strictly magnetic interactions) and to hysteresis is topology defects/solitons-based memory.

- Smaller particles - create liquid crystals and bio-gels. These particles are in fact very reactive, so they create vast diversity of organometallic and metal-organic compounds and organometallic-metal-organic polymers with unique tunable properties. They form webs in filaments in biologic tissues with possibility to penetrate cell wall and include intracellular machinery. Such artificial constructions sometimes result in blood clots and tumors - in fact 100% of blood clots and tumors are rich in metal content and various metal-based compounds and polymers. The exact composition of webs and filaments of such nano contamination is regulated in the same way as ordinary chemistry, biochemistry and behavior of biologic nano/micro/macro structures - via electromagnetic radiation of specific frequency and resonances.

Fragments such of webs and filaments may also exhibit local imaging agent properties, while the whole mass acts as complex non-linear diffraction media. All the memory (both based on diverse types of hysteresis and topology/defects/solitons) related statements attributed to large nanoparticles stays true for webs and filaments of ghost wiring. Besides of relatively static structures metal containing polymer filaments attach to aforementioned large nano particles and nano-chip/nano-metamaterials (preferable vector - injections, but they can be inhaled/snorted as well, another possibility - wound management medical materials) and turns into flagella type propulsion system, which in can be controlled by the outside radiation or by nano-chip/nano-metamaterials own beaming and charge/transduction capabilities. Such a functional versatility allows to organize delivery system distributing exact types of nano contamination at the preferrable location. Also worth of mentioning that nano-chips/nano-metamaterials from body are also easily migrate in brain as the permeability of blood-brain-barrier is also regulated via frequencies/resonances.

Both types of particle altogether with various constructions therefore create local imaging agent spots and very complex chaotic nonlinear diffraction media - ideal environment to detect signal via distributed passive radar sensing.

The next step (in this specific task) is to create stable peak of specific frequency - the frequency that will power up imaging-related particles properties - its done via directed beaming mostly from metamaterias based technology

There is signal hunting measurement research in progress showing it already - this goal is surely achieved - there is stable peak of individual specific frequency near every individual head.

Official Executive Summary pimped out by the Ministry of Poppycock, Balderdash & Mendacity:

The claim that persistent white trails behind aircraft are toxic chemicals and heavy metals being intentionally sprayed to manipulate weather or harm health is not supported by evidence; scientists and major reporting outlets say these “chemtrails” are ordinary condensation trails (contrails), and the chemtrail hypothesis has been repeatedly debunked. While legitimate research into geoengineering and cloudseeding exists, there is no verified, large-scale program discharging toxic metals from routine commercial or military flights over the public.