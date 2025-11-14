Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

SMART DUST is everywhere now (ubiquitous)

Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Nov 14, 2025

  • Wireless Sensor Networks, MIMS & MIMOS

  • IEEE codification 1906.1

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Zug Switzerland, London, Boston & San Francisco

  • UC Berkeley Cory Hall, Terra Swarm RAND, DARPA, DOE SMART DUST

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture