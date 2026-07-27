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Juxtaposition1
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Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MEMS

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smartdust

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neural_dust

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ted_Kaczynski

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristofer_Pister

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jennifer_Doudna

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Juxtaposition1
3h

Understanding Neural Dust (SMART DUST or MEMS):

Neural dust is a class of ultra‑small, wireless sensor devices designed to be implanted into the brain or nervous system to monitor or stimulate neural activity without bulky wires or batteries.

The term is inspired by “smart dust,” but applied to biological sensing.

How It Works:

Each “mote” in neural dust is typically 10–100 micrometers in size and contains:

Electrodes to detect nerve or muscle signals.

A custom transistor to amplify the signal.

A piezoelectric crystal that both powers the device and enables communication.

Powering and Communication:

Ultrasonic power transfer is the main approach: an external ultrasound source vibrates the piezoelectric crystal, generating electricity to run the mote.

Backscatter communication lets the mote modulate the reflected ultrasound, encoding neural data for transmission to an external receiver.

Ultrasound penetrates tissue better than radio waves, allowing deeper implantation and reducing heat damage.

Potential Applications

Medical monitoring: Continuous tracking of brain activity for epilepsy, Parkinson’s, or other neurological disorders.

Brain–computer interfaces (BCI): Enabling control of prosthetics, computers, or other devices via thought.

Neuroprosthetics: Restoring function by stimulating nerves or muscles.

Research: Deploying thousands of sensors to map brain circuits in real time

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