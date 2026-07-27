Jennifer Anne Doaudna, Chancellor of Biomedicine for UC Berkeley. (Cas9 weapon)

Description:

Smart Dust is no longer science fiction—it’s our new reality. These microscopic sensors, smaller than a grain of sand, have the power to monitor environments, track data, and revolutionize industries from healthcare to defense. Imagine billions of tiny devices, communicating wirelessly, gathering real-time information about everything around us—without being seen. MEMS & MIMOS now manage our smart hamlets by augmenting all living creatures and tethering them to the IoE.



In this video, we explore what Smart Dust is, how it works, and the game-changing applications it could bring to our world. From environmental monitoring and medical implants to military surveillance and the Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Dust technology promises to reshape how we interact with data.



But with such power comes big questions: What about privacy? Security? Who controls this invisible network of sensors? Join us as we dive into the future of Smart Dust and what it means for society.



If you’re passionate about futuristic technologies, AI, nanotechnology, and the next wave of innovation, this video is for you.



Keywords: Smart Dust, invisible sensors, nanotechnology, Internet of Things, IoT, future technology, wireless sensors, nano sensors, artificial intelligence, surveillance tech, futuristic gadgets, tech innovations, emerging technologies.

Humans, soil, plants, insects, ducks, wildlife, farm animals, grasses and crops are all augmented now.

The lexicon of terms which best describe SMART DUST are:

Netcentric Cognitive Neuroscience Electronic Warfare (NCW)

MESH Network Command of the Battlefield Domain

Molecular Engineering of Humans

Human Augmentation (hacking the human WBAN 24-7)

Gene Editing or DNA injury (assigning a QR Code REAL ID tag)

Precision Medicine cover stories (False promises of Cancer cures)

MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems)

MIMOS (Maximum Input, Maximum Output Sensors)

Humans have become walking cell towers, mobile hard drives

Joy Weiss, Kristofer Pister, Jennifer Doudna, Jamie Cate, Rachel Haurwitz

Coast Aluminum, American Poly-Foam, Dynavax Technologies, Analogue Devices, Dust Networks, DARPA, DOD, RAND Corp, DOE, UC Berkeley.

In 1982 & 1985 UC Math professor Ted Kaczynski was accused of mailing two Unabombs to Cory Hall 2626 Hearst Avenue Fourth Floor of Electrical Engineering where SMART DUST was designed by RAND Corporation and the clueless postgraduate Masters and PhD candidates. The media never asked why?

Typical skyline over the San Francisco Bay Area. Our local media ignores this story.