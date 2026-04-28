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Scientists Working on “Smart Dust” That Can Spy on a Room While Drifting Through the Air

Is anyone else itchy?:

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/smart-dust-vaccines-bioweaponry/comments

While various militaries are keen on developing smart dust for intelligence reasons, much of the present research is carried in university and corporate labs. An Israeli firm called Stardust Solutions, for example, drew concerns from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists when it announced its intentions of releasing a variation on smart dust to block out the Sun — involving inert particular matter in conjunction with an atmospheric monitoring system — in violation of international geoengineering laws.

While the tech is pretty dystopian as it is, there’s a lot of room for improvement. The need to interface with a centralized data-processing unit, for example, means the tiny units can’t travel too far from their human controller. Their usable lifespan is likewise pretty short, though that’s changing with innovations in energy-harvesting capabilities via light, vibrations, and electromagnetic fields.

One thing’s abundantly clear: now might be a good time to invest in an air purifier.

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Smart Dust is a system of many tiny microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) such as sensors, robots, or other devices, that can detect, for example, light, temperature, vibration, magnetism, or chemicals. They are usually operated on a computer network wirelessly and are distributed over some area to perform tasks, usually sensing through radio-frequency identification. Without an antenna of much greater size the range of tiny smart dust communication devices is measured in a few millimeters, and they may be vulnerable to electromagnetic disablement and destruction by microwave exposure.

Design and engineering:

The concepts for Smart Dust emerged from a workshop at RAND in 1992 and a series of DARPA ISAT studies in the mid-1990s due to the potential military applications of the technology. The work was strongly influenced by work at UCLA and the University of Michigan during that period, as well as science fiction authors Stanislaw Lem (in novels The Invincible in 1964 and Peace on Earth in 1985), Neal Stephenson and Vernor Vinge. The first public presentation of the concept by that name was at the American Vacuum Society meeting in Anaheim in 1996.

A Smart Dust research proposal was presented to DARPA written by Kristofer S. J. Pister, Joe Kahn, and Bernhard Boser, all from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1997. The proposal, to build wireless sensor nodes with a volume of one cubic millimeter, was selected for funding in 1998. The project led to a working mote smaller than a grain of rice,[4] and larger "COTS Dust" devices kicked off the TinyOS effort at Berkeley.

The concept was later expanded upon by Kris Pister in 2001. A recent review discusses various techniques to take smart dust in sensor networks beyond millimeter dimensions to the micrometre level.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smartdust

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