SMART Hamlets (Techno Enslavement KILL BOXES)

Your Electronic Corridor Hamlets have been fully deployed with NATO Military weapon systems for Human Husbandry.
Per the Geneva Switzerland United Nations World Government Mandated Agenda 2030, C-40 sustainability techno enslavement programs:
SMART DUST 7G wireless sensor networks breathable air pollution
SMART METERS
LED streetlights
Auto headlights
Motorcycle headlights
Christmas tree lights
Ring cameras
Voice activated ultrasonic surveillance trace, track, targeting systems
Drones over your homes
Planes & helicopters over your mapped hamlet
SMART devices, wireless routers inside your dwelling
Human Augmentation methods: Water, breathable Air, Hoax Vaccinations
Hoax jabs for COVID VAX, annual flu shot, Bird Flu, Monkey Pox. Omicron
Augmented human sheading
REAL ID, Get Verified
Mobile phones
You await their next command. You have become a walking dick drive & antenna.
People are Solent Greem. 7G SMART DUST are people. (wireless sensor networks)
The Havana Syndrome (EMF, Photonics, Ultrasound, SMART METERS, LED DEWs) COVID, Bird Flu, Monkey Pox are Radiation Poisoning by Direct Energy Weapons.
