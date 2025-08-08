Juxtaposition1’s Substack

SmartLA 2028: Hunger Game Detention

SmartLA 2028: Hunger Game Detention

Technology for a better Los Angeles (Techno Enslavement Olympic Reset)
Juxtaposition1
Aug 08, 2025
SmartLA 2028, Technology for a better Los Angeles (Techno Enslavement):

The 2028 Plan:

  • In December 2020, when the SmartLA 2028 city plan was released by (the now former) Mayor Garcetti’s office, this sort of scenario felt far-off.

  • But it’s all there in the document: a plan to turn L.A. from reliance on fossil fuels and cars and into a data-driven connected city, which addresses the digital divide and brings fresh ideas, including telehealth, clean tech and a switch to mass transit.

  • What no one knew, when they started working on this plan back in 2019, was a global pandemic was on its way. It took that pandemic to throw everyone into a digital-ready future earlier than (everyone) expected. But here we are.

  • “Throughout the crisis, digital tools have emerged as a critical lifeline for our society,” notes the SmartLA 2028 city plan. “Enabling contact-free essential services, accelerated medical solutions, artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted policy making, protest coordination through social media, real-time community engagement and a scale and pace of innovation previously unthinkable.”

