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Kristofer Pister, PhD UC Berkeley pimping for NATO, DARPA & RAND Corporation:

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/military-mems-and-mimos-smart-dust

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SWISS Colonial Prison design (aka: Cellular Jail)

The Cellular Jail, also known as 'Kālā Pānī' (transl. 'Black Water'), is a former British colonial prison in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The prison was used by the colonial government of India for the purpose of exiling insurgents and political prisoners. Many notable independence activists were imprisoned there during the struggle for India's independence. Today, the complex serves as a national memorial monument.

Originally built with seven wings, the building suffered extensive damage during the earthquake of 1941. Later, two wings were dismantled during the Second World War by the Japanese, who repurposed the bricks for constructing bunkers and other structures. After India gained independence, two more wings were demolished in the 1950s to make way for the nearby Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital. Today, only the watchtower and three wings (1, 6, and 7) remain

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cellular_Jail

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