SmartMesh Internet Protocol (DARPA)
Wireless Sensors have become ubiquitous & now control our lives
A mesh network is a decentralized network where multiple nodes communicate directly with each other to efficiently route data, providing robust, scalable, and seamless connectivity.
What is a Mesh Network?
A mesh network is a type of network topology in which devices, called nodes, are interconnected directly, dynamically, and non-hierarchically. Unlike traditional networks that rely on a single central router or access point, each node in a mesh network can act as both a client and a relay, forwarding data to other nodes until it reaches its destination. This creates a web-like structure that allows data to travel along multiple paths, enhancing reliability and fault tolerance.
Key Features of MESH-MEMS & MIMOS:
Decentralization: No single node controls the network; all nodes share the responsibility of routing data
Self-Healing: If one node fails or is obstructed, the network automatically reroutes traffic through other nodes, maintaining connectivity
Dynamic Routing: The network continuously optimizes the path for data transmission based on node availability and signal strength
Scalability: New nodes can be added easily to expand coverage without major reconfiguration
Redundancy: Multiple paths exist for data to travel, reducing the risk of communication failure
Mesh Networks in Wi-Fi:
In mesh Wi-Fi systems, a mesh network is used to provide seamless wireless coverage across large areas, such as homes or offices. A typical setup includes a mesh router connected to the modem and one or more mesh satellites placed strategically to extend coverage. Unlike Wi-Fi extenders, which create separate networks, mesh Wi-Fi maintains a single network name (SSID), allowing devices to switch between nodes seamlessly as they move around. This eliminates dead zones and ensures consistent internet performance throughout the space.
Benefits of Mesh Networks:
Improved Coverage: Provides strong Wi-Fi signals in every corner of a home or office
Fault Tolerance: Network remains operational even if some nodes fail
Easy Management: Many mesh systems include apps for monitoring, parental controls, and device prioritization
Flexible Expansion: Additional nodes can be added to increase coverage without complex setup
Summary:
The military mesh network is a RAND Corporation/DARPA/NATO conceived, robust, flexible, and scalable networking solution that distributes data routing across multiple nodes. In Wi-Fi applications, it ensures seamless connectivity, eliminates dead zones, and adapts dynamically to network changes, making it ideal for large or complex environments. The battlefield domain has become your neighborhood, town, secured corridor strategic hamlet.
Meaning of “Cellular Panopticon”:
A cellular panopticon refers to a prison or institutional design that combines the radial layout of a panopticon with isolated, individual cells. It is essentially a panopticon prison where each inmate is confined in a separate cell, and the entire structure is arranged so that a central watchtower or observation point can monitor all inmates without them knowing whether they are being watched at any given moment. SMART DUST, Ring Cameras, Flock Cameras, LED lights, SMART METERS, drones, CubeSats, airplanes, helicopters, Smart Paint made a prison.
Data Centers are required to collect the massive collection of sensor information.
Kristofer Pister, PhD UC Berkeley pimping for NATO, DARPA & RAND Corporation:
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/military-mems-and-mimos-smart-dust
SWISS Colonial Prison design (aka: Cellular Jail)
The Cellular Jail, also known as 'Kālā Pānī' (transl. 'Black Water'), is a former British colonial prison in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The prison was used by the colonial government of India for the purpose of exiling insurgents and political prisoners. Many notable independence activists were imprisoned there during the struggle for India's independence. Today, the complex serves as a national memorial monument.
Originally built with seven wings, the building suffered extensive damage during the earthquake of 1941. Later, two wings were dismantled during the Second World War by the Japanese, who repurposed the bricks for constructing bunkers and other structures. After India gained independence, two more wings were demolished in the 1950s to make way for the nearby Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital. Today, only the watchtower and three wings (1, 6, and 7) remain
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cellular_Jail