Genocide, murder, massacres, extermination, human experimentations, kidnappings, unjust imprisonment, slavery & cannibalism. Welcome to the Bank.

A sociopath is an individual who exhibits a persistent pattern of antisocial behavior, lack of empathy, and disregard for social norms, often associated with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD).

Our local city council Zoom meetings with military police security enforcement.

NATO Military Police have infiltrated every Strategic Hamlet in all Hunger Games.

Only criminals wear Masks.

July 4th celebrates SWISS BANK AUTHORITY and Geneva Global Governance.