Sonoma & Napa Valley Wine Counties (SMART DUST contaminated)

Relentless NATO Military aerial attacks (91,000 sorties) & ZERO Media Reporting.
Apr 17, 2025
7G MESH SMART DUST, wireless sensor networks. Human Augmentation Program.

After thirty months of NATO Military aerosol spraying, 91,000 sorties and the County Sheriff standing down & bending their flack jacketed knee before United Nations Geneva Human Augmentation directive our water, vineyards, farm animals, duck blinds, marshlands, rivers & streams are now fully saturated with aluminum chalk, lithium. titanium, barium, arsenic poison.

Travis Air Base, Napa & Marin County Executive Airports, Petaluma & Charle Schultz Airports, Beale, Mcclellen, Moffett, SFO, OAK, San Jose airfields all involved.

There is NO America. No ethical Law Enforcement. Only NATO & Fusion Center soldiers.

