Sonoma Coast is an American Viticultural Area (AVA) in Sonoma County, California encompassing approximately 480,000 acres (750 sq mi), mostly along the coastline of the Pacific Ocean, but also includes inland areas extending from San Pablo Bay to the Mendocino County border. It was established on June 10, 1987, as the nation’s 91st, the state’s 50th and the county’s eleventh AVA by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Treasury after reviewing the petition submitted by Ms. Sara Schorske, a wine industry consultant residing in Santa Rosa, California, for a viticultural area in Sonoma County, to be known as “Sonoma Coast.”

The appellation is known for its cool climate and high rainfall relative to other parts of Sonoma County. The area has such a broad range of microclimates that petitions were submitted to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), Treasury to establish the unique coastal viticultural areas of Fort Ross-Seaview, recognized in December 2011, and the West Sonoma Coast, more recently established in 2023.

Napa Valley is an American Viticultural Area (AVA) in Napa County, California. The state’s and county’s initial appellation were established on January 28, 1981, as the nation’s second AVA by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Treasury after reviewing the 1978 petition submitted by the Napa Valley Vintners and the Napa Valley Grape Growers Association. Napa Valley is considered one of the premier wine regions in the world. The Napa Valley AVA includes all of Napa County except the portion of the county northeast of Putah Creek and Lake Berryessa.

PlumpJack Winery is a boutique winery in Oakville, California, specializing in premium Cabernet Sauvignon wines. PlumpJack was the first winery in Napa Valley to use screwcaps as a wine closure on fine wines. The winery is one of several businesses operated by the PlumpJack Collection of Wineries.

Opus One Winery is a winery in Oakville, California, United States. The wine was called napamedoc until 1982 when it was named Opus One. The winery was founded as a joint venture between Baron Philippe de Rothschild of Château Mouton Rothschild and Robert Mondavi to create a single Bordeaux style blend based upon Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. It is located across State Route 29 from the Robert Mondavi Winery. The creation of this winery venture in 1980 was big news in the wine industry; de Rothschild’s involvement added an air of respectability to the burgeoning Napa wine region. The first vintage, 1979 was released in 1984 at the same time as the 1980 vintage. For a while it was the most expensive Californian wine, and to date still ranks among the most expensive red wines produced in the Napa Valley, with the 2014 vintage retailing for $325 per bottle.

The Rutherford AVA is an American Viticultural Area located within Napa Valley AVA and centered on the town of Rutherford, California. The area is known for its unique terroir particularly with its Cabernet Sauvignon. The well-drained soil of this area is composition of gravel, loam and sand with volcanic deposits and marine sediments from the Franciscan Assemblage. The appellation accounts for only 6,650 acres (27 km2) in the center of Napa Valley but has been home to some of the region’s most historic wineries such as Beaulieu Vineyards, Rutherford Hill, Raymond Vineyards, and Inglenook Winery.

Artesa was originally known as Codorniu Napa. The winery was founded by the Spanish company Grupo Codorníu in 1991, investing $30 million in the facility. Codorniu Napa made sparkling wine. Lack of demand for sparkling wine led to poor sales, and the winery shifted to make still wines. Don Van Staaveren became winemaker. The company invested $20 million for a new winery and new vineyard acquisitions, and Dave Dobson became Vice President of Production and Winemaking

Codorníu (Catalan pronunciation: [kuðuɾˈniw]) is the oldest and second-largest producer of Cava, the Spanish traditional method sparkling wine. Founded in 1551 near Barcelona, it is one of the oldest companies in Spain and one of the oldest wineries worldwide.