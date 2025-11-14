Sonoma Coast is an American Viticultural Area (AVA) in Sonoma County, California encompassing approximately 480,000 acres (750 sq mi), mostly along the coastline of the Pacific Ocean, but also includes inland areas extending from San Pablo Bay to the Mendocino County border. It was established on June 10, 1987, as the nation’s 91st, the state’s 50th and the county’s eleventh AVA by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Treasury after reviewing the petition submitted by Ms. Sara Schorske, a wine industry consultant residing in Santa Rosa, California, for a viticultural area in Sonoma County, to be known as “Sonoma Coast.”

The appellation is known for its cool climate and high rainfall relative to other parts of Sonoma County. The area has such a broad range of microclimates that petitions were submitted to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), Treasury to establish the unique coastal viticultural areas of Fort Ross-Seaview, recognized in December 2011, and the West Sonoma Coast, more recently established in 2023.

Napa Valley is an American Viticultural Area (AVA) in Napa County, California. The state’s and county’s initial appellation were established on January 28, 1981, as the nation’s second AVA by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Treasury after reviewing the 1978 petition submitted by the Napa Valley Vintners and the Napa Valley Grape Growers Association. Napa Valley is considered one of the premier wine regions in the world. The Napa Valley AVA includes all of Napa County except the portion of the county northeast of Putah Creek and Lake Berryessa.