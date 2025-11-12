The term “Appellation Committee” refers to a committee established to review and make decisions on appeals or appeals-related matters. In the context of wine, “appellation” refers to the name or title by which a specific type of wine is known, indicating its origin and characteristics.

An American Viticultural Area (AVA) is a designated appellation for American wine in the United States distinguishable by geographic, geologic, and climatic features, with boundaries initially defined by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), then in 2003 by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) of the United States Department of the Treasury.

In simple terms, the 75 rule means that when a wine lists a specific grape variety on the label, at least 75% of the wine must be made from that grape. The remaining 25% can include other grapes that complement the flavor, texture, or aroma.

A vintner is a person who is involved in the production and sale of wine. They can be a grape grower, winemaker, or a wine merchant. Vintners are knowledgeable about the cultivation of vineyards, wine production processes, and the different varieties and qualities of wine. They may own their own vineyards and wineries or work for other winemaking establishments. Overall, vintners contribute to the entire process of producing and distributing wine to consumers.

A winemaker or vintner is a person engaged in winemaking. They are generally employed by wineries or wine companies, where their work includes:

Cooperating with viticulturists

Monitoring the maturity of grapes to ensure their quality and to determine the correct time for harvest

Crushing and pressing grapes

Monitoring the settling of juice and the fermentation of grape material

Filtering the wine to remove remaining solids

Testing the quality of wine by tasting

Placing filtered wine in casks or tanks for storage and maturation

Preparing plans for bottling wine once it has matured

Making sure that quality is maintained when the wine is bottled

Today, these duties require an increasing amount of scientific knowledge, since laboratory tests are gradually supplementing or replacing traditional methods. Winemakers can also be referred to as oenologists as they study oenology – the science of wine.

A vigneron is someone who cultivates a vineyard for winemaking. The word connotes or emphasizes the critical role that vineyard placement and maintenance have in the production of high-quality wine. The term, French for someone who grows grapes or makes wine, is often used in Australia to describe a winemaker who is also involved as an owner or manager as opposed to a person who is employed only to make wine, who is generally referred to as a winemaker. It is also used when referring to a winemaker from France.

D’Agostini Winery, now Sobon Estate, is the oldest winery in California that still operates today. It was started in 1856 by Adam Uhlinger, a Swiss immigrant, who brought grapevines with him from Europe to Amador County. It was thought to be the first place where Zinfandel was planted in California, but later research has shown that many people were involved in bringing Zinfandel to California and that it is impossible to determine who truly was first. It is, however, the oldest in the state to continuously make Zinfandel and some of the original vines are even still in production.

Sonoma Mission San Francisco Solano was the 21st, last, and northernmost mission in Alta California. It was named for Saint Francis Solanus. It was the only mission built in Alta California after Mexico gained independence from Spain. The mission was established in 1823 due to a collaborative effort between California governor Luis Argüello and Franciscan friar José Altimira. It was closed and converted to a parish in 1834, having been smaller in number of converts and having had lower productivity and diversity of industries than the older California missions

Beginning in 1823, while waiting for a response from the church authorities, Friar Altimira, with military escorts, began exploring north of the Bay for a suitable mission site. On July 4, 1823, the soldiers placed a large redwood cross on the place in the Sonoma Valley where they expected the new Mission San Francisco de Asís to be established. They celebrated Mass to consecrate the location, then returned south to begin gathering men and materials to begin construction.

The area around the selected site was not empty. It was near the northeast corner of the territory of the Coast Miwok, Southern Pomo to the northwest, Wappo to the northeast, Suisunes and Ptwin peoples to the east. A detachment of soldiers from the Presidio of San Francisco would be provided to protect the Mission and guard the neophytes.

Sonoma’s Buena Vista Winery was founded in 1857 by Agoston Haraszthy a Hungarian from Budapest. Haraszthy was unable to sustain the estate financially, and in 1863 financial support came by way of the Buena Vista Vinicultural Society; a group of financiers led by San Francisco banker William Ralston. Within two years of the society’s founding, Buena Vista was producing two million gallons of wine a year. The success of the budding wine industry in California led to wine prices dropping dramatically as expenses rose. In 1866 Haraszthy was forced to resign from his position of superintendent of the winery. During the 1870s the winery would produce about 100,000 gallons of wine a year from approximately 500 acres of vineyards.