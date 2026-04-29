Amy Winehouse, 19 - “Stronger Than Me” (BBC with Jools Holland / 2003)

Amy Winehouse - “I heard love is blind” (live):

“I Heard It Through the Grapevine (Live on Jools Holland Hootenanny / 2006), Paul Weller & Amy:

Amy Jade Winehouse (14 September 1983 – 23 July 2011) was a British singer, songwriter, musician, and businesswoman. She is known for her distinctive contralto vocals, expressive and autobiographical songwriting, and eclectic blend of genres such as soul, rhythm and blues, and jazz. Her music, along with her fashion and highly publicised personal life, made her an influential figure in popular culture.