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Juxtaposition1
4h

Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sounds_of_Summer:_The_Very_Best_of_the_Beach_Boys

https://www.amazon.com/LIFE-Beach-Boys-Editors/dp/1547861207/ref=asc_df_1547861207?tag=bingshoppinga-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=80676876081082&hvnetw=o&hvqmt=e&hvbmt=be&hvdev=c&hvlocint=4084&hvlocphy=&hvtargid=pla-4584276358384684&psc=1&msclkid=ce98574c6f5f1fee6f533d7c466cb803

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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
3h

Aaaaaaaaaaaaah!!

Thanks for putting a smile on my lips!

Some dentist - oh no, oh no - will remove some of my targeted teeth Thursday I dread it so.

I give that dentist no more than max. 4 minutes and I´m out of there.

Terrible numbers those numbers...fatal..I expect the dentist to practice on Judas st. 666..God, I´m fainting-

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