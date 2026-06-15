Sounds of Summer (Beach Boys Music)
EMI-Capitol Records, 1750 Vine Street (#13), thirteen floors of #33, Hollywood CA.
Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of the Beach Boys is a greatest hits album of the American rock band the Beach Boys, released on June 10, 2003 by Capitol Records. The original collection was the most comprehensive single-disc compilation of the band’s music, with 30 tracks including nearly every U.S. Top 40 hit of their career, except for “The Little Girl I Once Knew“ (1965) and “It’s OK“ (1976).
On June 17, 2022, foreshadowing the band’s 60th anniversary celebration, Capitol released an expanded three-disc edition of the compilation, including newly remastered (and, in some cases, remixed) versions of the classic tracks.
Show Notes & Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sounds_of_Summer:_The_Very_Best_of_the_Beach_Boys
https://www.amazon.com/LIFE-Beach-Boys-Editors/dp/1547861207/ref=asc_df_1547861207?tag=bingshoppinga-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=80676876081082&hvnetw=o&hvqmt=e&hvbmt=be&hvdev=c&hvlocint=4084&hvlocphy=&hvtargid=pla-4584276358384684&psc=1&msclkid=ce98574c6f5f1fee6f533d7c466cb803
Aaaaaaaaaaaaah!!
Thanks for putting a smile on my lips!
Some dentist - oh no, oh no - will remove some of my targeted teeth Thursday I dread it so.
I give that dentist no more than max. 4 minutes and I´m out of there.
Terrible numbers those numbers...fatal..I expect the dentist to practice on Judas st. 666..God, I´m fainting-