Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of the Beach Boys is a greatest hits album of the American rock band the Beach Boys, released on June 10, 2003 by Capitol Records. The original collection was the most comprehensive single-disc compilation of the band’s music, with 30 tracks including nearly every U.S. Top 40 hit of their career, except for “The Little Girl I Once Knew“ (1965) and “It’s OK“ (1976).

On June 17, 2022, foreshadowing the band’s 60th anniversary celebration, Capitol released an expanded three-disc edition of the compilation, including newly remastered (and, in some cases, remixed) versions of the classic tracks.