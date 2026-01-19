South of Joshua Tree National Park, California (Sunday)

Radar technology is increasingly being utilized for human activity recognition (HAR), offering non-contact methods that enhance accuracy and efficiency in various applications such as health monitoring and security.

Overview of Radar-Based HARR (Human Activity Recognition Radar)

Radar-based human activity recognition leverages radar signals to detect and classify human movements without requiring physical contact. This technology is particularly beneficial in scenarios where privacy is a concern, such as smart security systems and health monitoring applications.

